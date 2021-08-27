Former Gophers offensive lineman Josh Campion sued the NCAA, the Big Ten and the University of Minnesota on Wednesday in Hennepin County District Court, seeking unspecified damages for the treatment of his concussions suffered while playing at the U from 2011-15.

According to the lawsuit, Campion, 30, suffered post-concussion syndrome and brain damage "as a direct … result of the defendants' negligence and reckless disregard for his health and safety."

The lawsuit alleges that the U compounded his injury risk "by giving him Toradol and other prescribed pain killers during and after games."

"By administering potent pain killers to [Campion] and other student football players on a regular basis, [the U] made [Campion] unable to recognize pain and/or mild concussive events on the field, like 'seeing stars' or 'dings,' " the lawsuit says. "This magnified the likelihood that [Campion] would not self-report a mild concussive event and would not remove himself from the field or seek help."

A University spokesman said the school is aware of the complaint but, as a general practice, doesn't comment on pending or active litigation.

Campion started all 39 games the Gophers played between 2012-14, under former coach Jerry Kill, and was an honorable-mention All-Big Ten offensive tackle in 2014. Campion suffered his fourth college concussion during training camp in 2015 and didn't play again.

Campion and his wife, Ciera, live in his hometown of Fergus Falls, Minn. He recently took a job in human resources at a law firm.