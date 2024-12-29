December has evolved into a three-pronged challenge for major college football programs. The early signing period for high school players ran Dec. 4-6, the transfer portal window opened Dec. 9, and all the while, teams that have earned bowl invitations prepare for those games.
Gophers gear up for Duke’s Mayo Bowl, aiming for a strong end to 2024 and a jump start for 2025
Virginia Tech of the ACC awaits, but coach P.J. Fleck also is taking time to identify players for next season. “Pre-spring ball,” he called it.
The Gophers (7-5) fall into that category and will play Virginia Tech (6-6) in the Duke’s Mayo Bowl on Friday in Charlotte, N.C. As much as the bowl game is a reward for a winning season, it’s also time for coaches to assess their rosters and plan for the future.
“One, it’s a celebration of 2024, so you’re preparing for an elite opponent from the ACC in Virginia Tech,” said Gophers coach P.J. Fleck, whose team departs Monday for Charlotte. “Two, you want to continue to get other guys better, so it’s an extension of spring ball — it’s pre-spring ball. You want to be able to bring the floor of your program up, and you want to see who’s really going to help you next year.”
As Fleck assesses his roster, he’ll do so knowing that some seniors will opt out of the bowl game to begin preparing for the NFL draft. While the coach wouldn’t reveal any opt-outs — “The availability report will be out two hours before kickoff,” Fleck said — offensive tackle Aireontae Ersery, wide receiver Daniel Jackson, linebacker Cody Lindenberg, defensive end Jah Joyner and cornerback Justin Walley are the most likely to not play.
Two Gophers who’ve committed to playing are quarterback Max Brosmer and offensive lineman Quinn Carroll.
“I get to actually be a part of it and play with this team now,” said Brosmer, a graduate transfer from New Hampshire who joined the Gophers for their bowl practices last year but wasn’t eligible to play. “That’s pretty cool feeling.”
Fleck pleased with transfers
Fleck spent much of December searching for transfers who can have an impact like Brosmer had on the Gophers. The coach so far has signed a 15-player transfer class that ranks 13th nationally and third among Big Ten teams in the 247Sports.com ratings. It’s heavy on offense, with three running backs, three wide receivers, three linemen, one quarterback and one tight end.
“I really like our portal class that we signed,” Fleck said. “You’re signing based off need, competition, depth. When you start to look at roster management, my job is to continue to elevate the roster for every particular year. … My job is to replace everybody with a better version of you, a younger version of you. It’s your job to keep your job."
Added offensive coordinator Greg Harbaugh Jr.: “Whether it’s on the offensive line or just throughout the skill because you always want to get as many good players in the room as you possibly can, and then figure out how those pieces fit into the puzzle.’’
Parting shot
Brosmer was asked if he draws any added motivation to win the Duke’s Mayo Bowl because the victorious coach will have a bucket of mayonnaise dumped on his head, per the bowl’s tradition. The quarterback flashed a little smirk while answering.
“I’m not sure how fond of mayonnaise Coach Fleck is, so we’ll see what that looks like,” Brosmer said. “I’m excited to see that. I kind of wish he had hair. I think [the mayo] would be stuck in his hair a little more. It might be easier to clean off if he’s shaven.”
Gophers gear up for Duke’s Mayo Bowl, aiming for a strong end to 2024 and a jump start for 2025
Virginia Tech of the ACC awaits, but coach P.J. Fleck also is taking time to identify players for next season. “Pre-spring ball,” he called it.