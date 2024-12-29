Gophers gear up for Duke’s Mayo Bowl, aiming for a strong end to 2024 and a jump start for 2025

“One, it’s a celebration of 2024, so you’re preparing for an elite opponent from the ACC in Virginia Tech,” said Gophers coach P.J. Fleck, whose team departs Monday for Charlotte. “Two, you want to continue to get other guys better, so it’s an extension of spring ball — it’s pre-spring ball. You want to be able to bring the floor of your program up, and you want to see who’s really going to help you next year.”