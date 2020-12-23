A wide receiver who once ranked as a top-70 national recruit transferred to the Gophers from Texas A&M on Wednesday.

Dylan Wright announced his commitment to the Gophers on Twitter. The 6-4, 210-pound freshman still has four years of eligibility remaining.

Wright was a consensus four-star recruit and an Under Armour All-America coming out of West Mesquite (Texas) High School in 2019. Ranked as the nation's No. 70 recruit and No. 12 receiver in the 247Sports composite index, he had offers from such schools as Alabama, Georgia, LSU, Notre Dame, Ohio State — and the Gophers.

At Texas A&M, Wright played sparingly the past two seasons without catching a pass. He redshirted in 2019 after playing in four games and played four games this season on the fifth-ranked Aggies' kick return unit.

The Gophers need to replace former All-America receiver Rashod Bateman, who left for the NFL draft. Their top returning receivers are junior Chris Autman-Bell, freshman Daniel Jackson, freshman Mike Brown-Stephens and seniors Seth Green and Clay Geary.

Also Wednesday, Val Martin, a defensive tackle from North Carolina State, announced he has committed to the Gophers as a graduate transfer.

The 6-2, 297-pound Martin has one year of eligibility remaining and made 29 tackles over his career for NC State.