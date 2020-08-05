The Big Ten released its revised 10-game, conference-only football schedule Wednesday, and for the Gophers, it's a doozy of a start.

The Gophers open training camp Friday in preparation for a season opener Sept. 5 at Michigan State, the following two weekends at home against Michigan and Iowa, the next two at Wisconsin and Nebraska.

"We start at Michigan State; everybody knows coach [Mel] Tucker and his NFL history of what he's been able to do," Gophers coach P.J. Fleck told Big Ten Network. " ... And then we have three rivalry games, three trophy games right in a row. This might be one of the more vigorous Septembers Minnesota has seen in a long, long time."

The wind-down to end is certainly less of a sprint, consisting of Indiana, Purdue and Northwestern at home, Illinois and Maryland on the road home and two bye weeks. Indiana is the Gophers' added cross-divisional game, but Fleck said his staff was very proactive about game-planning for all potential Big Ten East opponents with the extra time for film study thanks to the pandemic.

Fleck said training camp will not look like years' past, as the team has adapted it to follow safety guidelines. And that's as far as he wants his players to look at the moment.

"If you start to think about how we're going to do school ... how's the season going to work, how's my eligibility going to be at the end? It gets really confusing really fast," Fleck said. "And that's where we've seen some student-athletes, they get a little down thinking about those things. ... We have rules, we have safety for right now. Let's focus on that."

But when even playing this new schedule is uncertain, that can be hard to do.

"It would be purely speculation for me to sit here today and say this is what percent I think we'll have a season," Big Ten Commissioner Kevin Warren told BTN. "There's no guarantee that we will have fall sports and a football season, but we're doing everything we possibly can."

The conference planned the schedules in a way that allows for maximum flexibility, should teams need to reschedule games because of positive COVID-19 tests. Each team has two bye weeks amid the six divisional and four crossover games, plus Dec. 12 and 19 as open dates for potential makeups. That means the season could start as late as Sept. 26, if needed, putting the Big Ten championship as early as Dec. 5 or as late as Dec. 19.

Updated testing protocols also came out, including minimum twice-weekly testing for high-contact sports such as football with at least one of those within three days of competition for student-athletes, coaches and staff. A third-party laboratory will handle all tests.

Warren said on the broadcast he thought about his own son, who plays football at Mississippi State, when making the Big Ten's schedule and testing plans, asking himself if he would be OK letting his son play in his conference.

"The answer is yes, so I feel comfortable, as we sit here today, but it's a fluid situation," Warren said. "There's no guarantee that we will have fall sports and a football season, but we're doing everything we possibly can, that if we're so blessed to be able to have fall sports, that things are organized and done in a very methodical and professional manner."