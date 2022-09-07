While the Gophers' future Big Ten schedules have yet to be determined, the program has lined up nonconference opponents as far out as 2030. Here's a look at those schedules, with the caveat that conference realignment could alter things:
2023
Sept. 9: vs. Eastern Michigan
Sept. 16: at North Carolina
Sept. 30: vs. Louisiana-Lafayette
2024
Aug. 29: vs. North Carolina
Sept. 7: vs. Rhode Island
Sept. 14: vs. Nevada
2025
Aug. 28: vs. Buffalo
Sept. 6: vs. Bowling Green
Sept. 13: at California
2026
Sept. 3: vs. Eastern Illinois
Sept. 12: vs. Mississippi State
Sept. 19: vs. Akron
2027
Sept. 2: vs. San Jose State
Sept. 11: at Mississippi State
2028
Aug. 31: vs. North Dakota
Sept. 16: vs. California
2030
Aug. 29: vs. North Dakota
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Sports
Sports
Brewers' Lauer hit hard, exits with injury; Rockies roll 8-4
Eric Lauer exited in the third inning with left elbow tightness, and the Milwaukee Brewers hurt their fading playoff hopes with an 8-4 loss to the last-place Colorado Rockies on Wednesday.
Twins
Varland has strong debut, but Twins lose to Yankees in 12 innings
New York scored twice in the bottom of the 12th to win the opening game of a doubleheader.
Sports
A'ja Wilson earns WNBA MVP honors for 2nd time
A'ja Wilson earned WNBA MVP honors for the second time in her young career Wednesday.
Sports
Lamar Jackson says Friday is cutoff point for contract talks
The clock is ticking for Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens.
Sports
Strider, Braves win 7th in a row, beat Athletics 7-3
Rookie Spencer Strider overcame a rough start, Vaughn Grissom and Dansby Swanson homered and the Atlanta Braves won their seventh in a row, beating the Oakland Athletics 7-3 on Wednesday.