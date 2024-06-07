Maroon and gold jerseys for home games, a white option for road contests and the addition of stripes on the jerseys' shoulders and pants are some of the highlights of the new uniforms the Gophers football team will debut in the 2024 season.

The Gophers released a video and photos of their new Nike uniforms on social media Friday morning. The addition of stripes, along with gold numbers and lettering on the maroon jerseys, were the most notable changes. Helmet options included maroon, gold and white, while photos of the uniforms showed a mix-and-match approach with the varying colors.

And in a move that might excite the players but irk the get-off-my-lawn crowd, the Gophers will retain their all-black uniforms as an option for the upcoming season.

Other touches to the uniforms, which mark the program's first major relaunch since the 2018 season, include:

* A patch of the state of Minnesota above the back nameplate.

* A block 'M' logo on the collar, just above the numbers, plus the Big Ten logo on the right and the Nike swoosh on the left.

* Each helmet featuring the oar stripe down the middle, a nod to coach P.J. Fleck's "Row the Boat'' culture.

The addition of the gold jersey brings back an option that the Gophers haven't worn since the 2020 season.

And in an important development for gamers, the Gophers new uniforms will be featured in the upcoming EA Sports College Football 25 video game.