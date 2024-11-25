• Senior guard Quinn Carroll also will play in the bowl game rather than leave early to prepare for the NFL draft. “I want to set a standard, and that’s been my goal ever since I came here – to be the leader, to be the standard all the time. I don’t want it to become a standard that you don’t play in the bowl game if you have NFL aspirations. Obviously, it’s different for guys who are maybe touted a little bit higher or think it would be better off for them to start working on the next step.”