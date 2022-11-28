Markus Allen, a wide receiver who played for Wisconsin the past two seasons before entering the transfer portal this fall, on Monday announced via Twitter that he's transferring to the Gophers.

Allen, 6-2 and 190 pounds, was a four-star recruit out of Northmont High School in Clayton, Ohio, in 2021. He played two games for the Badgers in 2021, catching three passes for 65 yards and using a redshirt season. This year, he played six games, grabbing seven passes for 91 yards and a touchdown.

Allen entered the transfer portal on Oct. 17 and made an unofficial visit to Minnesota for the Nov. 12 game against Northwestern. Because of Wisconsin's head-coaching change this season, he could enter the transfer portal before the Dec. 5 opening of the portal window.

Allen will have three years of eligibility remaining with the Gophers.

Coming out of high school, Allen was the 10th-ranked player in Ohio and the 60th-ranked wide receiver nationally in the 247Sports composite ratings of major recruiting services. He had 30 scholarship offers, including Michigan, Michigan State, Indiana and Purdue of the Big Ten.