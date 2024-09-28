ANN ARBOR, MICH. – The remnants of Hurricane Helene provided rainy backdrop Saturday at Michigan Stadium for the Big Ten matchup between the Gophers and the defending national champion Wolverines. Could the conditions play the role of an equalizer for the underdog Gophers, slowing the game down and possibly forcing Michigan into mistakes?
Gophers football comes up just short in 27-24 loss to No. 12 Michigan
Three touchdowns in the fourth quarter, two by Darius Taylor, rallied the Gophers back from an 18-point halftime deficit.
Nope, but the Gophers found another way to make things interesting.
Max Brosmer’s 12-yard touchdown pass to Daniel Jackson with 1:37 left in the fourth quarter capped a 21-point rally in the final 15 minutes for the Gophers, pulling them within 27-24. That would be the final score after No. 12 Michigan recovered a second onside kick and ran out the clock.
Minnesota had recovered the first onside kick in Michigan territory, but Matt Kingsbury was ruled offsides.
The winning points came on a 35-yard field goal by Michigan’s Dominic Zvada 4:33 left.
Darius Taylor had two touchdown runs, and the Gophers got a key, 61-yard punt return from freshman Koi Perich to go from down 24-3 to only 24-17 with 11:05 to play.
Taylor rushed 13 times for 36 yards and caught 10 passes for 52 yards. Brosmer went 27-for-40 for 258 yards.
Early work in all three phases of the game helped the Wolverines roll to a 21-0 lead.
Running back Kalel Mullings did it on offense, rushing 27 yards untouched for Michigan’s first touchdown. Zeke Berry did it on defense, stripping Jackson of the ball and recovering it, setting up the Wolverines’ second touchdown. And Kechaun Bennett did it on special teams, blocking a Mark Crawford punt that led to Michigan’s third TD and 21-0 second-quarter lead.
The Gophers (2-3, 0-2 Big Ten) closed the first half on a high note, with Brosmer throwing a Hail Mary pass that tight end Nick Kallerup caught at the Michigan 2 with 2 seconds left. Dragan Kesich rushed on the field to kick a 20-yard field goal as time expired, cutting Michigan’s lead to 21-3.
Michigan (4-1, 2-0) mainly drained the clock in the third quarter, getting a 55-yard field goal for a 24-3 lead after its first possession of the third quarter ate 7:24 off the clock.
Minnesota cut it to 24-10 with 14:01 left in the fourth quarter on Taylor’s 3-yard TD run. Taylor added a 4-yard scoring run with 11:05 left to make it 24-17.
Why it happened
Michigan’s bigger, stronger and faster athletes proved to be too much for the Gophers to handle in the first half. From Mullings’ two TD runs, to Orji keeping Minnesota off-balance with his feet, and with a forced fumble and blocked punt, Michigan made the big plays.
The Wolverines also prevented the Gophers from mustering much of an offensive challenge before the fourth quarter. Minnesota rushed for only 16 yards in the first half.
What it means
Though the Gophers rallied, they still lost. That means they have dropped six consecutive Big Ten games and seven consecutive games against Power Four opponents. Since the start of the 2023 season, they are 3-10 against Power Four foes. No. 13 USC visits next week as the Gophers complete a tough stretch of their schedule with so far nothing to show from it.
Play of the game
Bennett’s blocked punt on Crawford, recovered by Christian Boivin, set up the Wolverines at the Gophers’ 11, and they scored two plays later for a 21-0 lead.
Turning point
Michigan boosted its lead to 14-0 by forcing a second-quarter turnover and cashing in fully.
Daniel Jackson caught a pass from Brosmer at the Gophers’ 19-yard line and was trying to gain more yards. Michigan defensive back Zeke Berry stripped the ball from Jackson and recovered the fumble. Mullings scored on a 1-yard run with 8:59 left in the second quarter after gains of 10 and 5 yards.
Key stat
5 Penalties on the Gophers offensive line on Saturday, giving it 15 for the season. Last year, the group had six all season.
MVP Kalel Mullings, Michigan
The running back had touchdown runs of 27 and 1 yards and carried 24 times for 111 yards.
Up next
vs. No. 13 USC, 6:30 p.m., Saturday, Huntington Bank Stadium, BTN
The Gophers will face the first of the four newcomers to the Big Ten when the Trojans visit Minneapolis. USC (2-1, 0-1 Big Ten) played host to Wisconsin (2-1, 0-0) later Saturday.
The Trojans are making their first visit to Minneapolis since posting a 32-21 victory in 2010. That was part of a home-and-home series that saw USC edge the Gophers 19-17 in 2011 in Jerry Kill’s first game as Minnesota’s coach. The Trojans lead the all-time series 6-1-1 and have won the past five.
