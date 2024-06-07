The Gophers football program got its first Summer Splash recruiting weekend off to a strong start Friday when the second-ranked player in Minnesota in the 2025 class gave a verbal commitment to coach P.J. Fleck.

Abu Tarawallie, a three-star defensive lineman from Heritage Christian Academy in Maple Grove, announced Friday that he will join the Gophers. The 6-3, 275-pounder is the 73rd-ranked defensive lineman nationally in the 247Sports composite ratings of major national recruiting services.

Tarawallie picked the Gophers over finalists Michigan State, Kansas State and Wisconsin, and he also had offers from Iowa State, Kansas, Oklahoma and Penn State.

The addition of Tarawallie gives the Gophers 12 players, including five defensive linemen or edge rushers, in their 2025 recruiting class.

This week, the Gophers landed commitments from athlete Ethan Stendel of Caledonia, Minn.; defensive end Colin Hansen of Byron, Minn.; linebacker Rhett Hlavacka of Fond du Lac, Wis.; and running back Grant Washington of Cleveland.