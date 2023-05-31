The Big Ten announced kickoff times for four Gophers football games Wednesday, including the Aug. 31 opener vs. Nebraska, which will start at 7 p.m.

Fox will air that Thursday game from Huntington Bank Stadium. The Gophers announced that will be a "Gold Out" game, with fans encouraged to wear gold.

The Gophers' second game, also at home against Eastern Michigan, will be Saturday, Sept. 9 at 6:30 p.m., on Big Ten Network.

Next, the Gophers play at North Carolina, on Sept. 16, starting at 2:30 p.m., on ESPN or ESPN2.

Minnesota's homecoming game will be Sept. 30 against Louisiana, with an 11 a.m. kickoff. The TV information for that one isn't available yet.