All eyes are on Jah Joyner during Gophers training camp, with everyone watching the player who's arguably the biggest breakout candidate on defense.

Described by teammates as the freakiest athlete on the roster, the 6-5, 260-pound redshirt sophomore defensive lineman has loads of potential but just as much unfinished business.

He led the Gophers last season with 32 quarterback pressures. The next-highest returning total on the team was Jalen Logan-Redding's 16. Joyner recorded only 1.5 sacks in 2022.

"It's definitely more mental," Joyner said. "Being more confident in the game."

If Joyner's production off the edge catches up to his physical talent, that could mean big things for P.J. Fleck's defense, which had one of the worst pass rushes in the Big Ten. The Gophers were tied with Northwestern for 14th in the Big Ten with just 11 sacks in conference games.

"Jah's freaky," senior defensive end Danny Striggow said. "He's fast, twitchy, and strong all at the same time. … He's got all three, and that's what makes him super special."

But imagine if Joyner was lining up on another sideline instead of with the Gophers.

The Danbury, Conn., native could've signed elsewhere after initially committing to Boston College. The Eagles made a coaching change in 2019, prompting Joyner to reopen his recruitment. Then came another surprising coaching twist, involving Minnesota.

Former Gophers defensive line coach Jim Panagos was instrumental in getting Joyner to the U, but he decided to take the same job at Rutgers while Joyner was on Minnesota's campus for an official visit.

"That was definitely crazy," Joyner said. "I didn't expect it, but just building that relationship with Coach Fleck really was what led me over here. It was the best decision of my life."

Raw talent

Danbury High School coach Augustine Tieri took over a football program that had a combined 3-25 record in three years before he was hired in 2018.

At the time, Joyner had finished his sophomore year without much impact. His natural athletic gifts outweighed his strength and football IQ. That started to change with a new staff.

"He was very raw as far as his development," Tieri said. "At the time, he was 6-4 and 200 pounds. He hadn't been really introduced to the weight room yet. He was just scratching the surface of his ability — and really recognizing what football could do for him."

In his last two years at Danbury, Joyner combined for 24 sacks, including 13 his senior season. His team made a turnaround as well by winning nine games in 2018 and 2019.

Joyner became the No. 1-ranked player in Connecticut in the 2020 class. He planned to play for Boston College until coach Steve Addazio was fired. Joyner then had offers from the Big Ten, Pac-12 and ACC, but the Gophers were a favorite until Panagos left.

Fleck still won the recruiting battle with Rutgers to land the four-star end in the early signing period.

"Coach Panagos was a big part of bringing him to Minnesota, no doubt about it," Tieri said. "Jim worked really hard to get Jah in the door there and obviously left for a better opportunity for his family at Rutgers.

"[Joyner] could've waited for the second signing day [in February]. Everybody was calling for him. But he was like, 'This is where I want to be and what I want to do.' "

Finishing plays

Joyner went from just four games of experience and a redshirt his first two years in college to playing all 13 games for the Gophers in the 2022 season.

That type of jump into the mix created a big learning curve for Joyner on the defensive line. He still recorded 15 tackles last year, including three tackles and half a sack in the Pinstripe Bowl win vs. Syracuse in New York last December.

Playing in a bowl game only an hour from home in Danbury, Joyner's family and former high school buddies packed the crowd at Yankee Stadium. "We were out there in full force," Tieri said.

Finishing last season on a high note propelled Joyner to work even harder to achieve something much bigger under first-year D-line coach and former Gophers standout Winston DeLattiboudere III.

"I got a lot faster this offseason just looking at the numbers," said Joyner, who has turned into an NFL prospect.

Joyner is ranked as one of the top 10 defensive ends in the Big Ten by Pro Football Focus entering the season. But the Gophers were 13th in the Big Ten last season with only 19 sacks. Striggow's 3.5 sacks led the team.

"We definitely went back to the basics on our pass rush this offseason," Joyner said. "Knowing the set points for the offensive linemen, knowing the quarterback depth on drops."

Joyner has always had athletic tools, and what comes next in his development as a potential breakout player is perfecting his pass-rushing techniques.

"You can have all the [physical] skill in the world," Joyner said. "But if your technique is not there, you're not going to be as dominant."