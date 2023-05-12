The Gophers football program on Friday received a commitment from Drake Lindsey, a three-star quarterback from Fayetteville, Ark.

Lindsey, 6-5 and 220 pounds, announced on Twitter that he will be part of Minnesota's 2024 recruiting class. He committed to coach P.J. Fleck during his visit to campus on Friday.

Lindsey passed for more than 3,600 yards and 37 touchdowns with only three interceptions as a junior in 2022 while earning Class 7A all-state honors. He is the 12th-ranked recruit in Arkansas and the 51st-ranked QB nationally by the recruiting website 247Sports.com. His scholarship offers included Colorado State, Missouri State, South Alabama, Tulsa, Alabama-Birmingham and UNLV.

Lindsey fills a spot at QB in the 2024 class after Georgia prep standout Aaron Philo rescinded his commitment in April.

With the commitment of Lindsey, the Gophers have 13 pledges for 2024. Their class is ranked 15th nationally and fifth among Big Ten teams in the 247Sports composite ratings of major recruiting services.