Former Gophers holder Casey O’Brien, a seven-time cancer survivor and inspiring presence for Minnesota’s football program, revealed on social media Monday that he’s battling cancer again.
Former Gophers football player Casey O’Brien announces that his cancer is back
Casey O’Brien was first diagnosed with osteosarcoma as a freshman at Cretin-Derham Hall.
In 2013, O’Brien was diagnosed with osteosarcoma as a high school freshman at Cretin-Derham Hall. His fight continues with the cancer returning to his right lung, liver and lower back with more surgery required.
A St. Paul native and member of P.J. Fleck’s Gophers from 2017 to 2020, O’Brien asked for help this week while moving forward with “cutting edge procedures” not covered through insurance.
“We have a great plan in place, but it is not going to be cheap,” O’Brien wrote on his Gofundme.com page. “Our spirits are high as we head into these new opportunities, and my family and I would truly appreciate any help we can get.”
O’Brien shared a memorable embrace with Fleck on the field when he first played during an extra point hold vs. Rutgers in 2019. He was honored as the most inspirational figure in college football with the Disney Spirit Award that year. After appearing in two games as a holder with the Gophers, he retired from playing in 2021.
Three years ago, O’Brien started a $1 million campaign to raise money for the U’s Masonic Children’s Hospital. He’s currently the quarterbacks coach at Holy Family on the varsity staff of his father, Dan, who previously worked for the Gophers.
Casey O’Brien was first diagnosed with osteosarcoma as a freshman at Cretin-Derham Hall.