Several Gophers programs earned exceptional scores once again with the latest Academic Progress Rate (APR) report released Tuesday by the NCAA.

Women's hockey, gymnastics, men's golf, and men's cross country received perfect 1,000 multi-rate scores with data collected after four academic years from 2019-23.

The 12 Gophers programs to receive perfect APR scores during the most recent reporting year (2022-23) are men's and women's basketball, football, volleyball, softball, gymnastics, men's golf, women's hockey, men's and women's cross country, women's swimming, and tennis.

No Gophers program fell below the multiyear score cutline of 930, which results in penalties that include scholarship losses and postseason bans. Women's basketball has a multiyear rate of 985 with the NCAA's current data. Volleyball is 989. Football is 992. Men's basketball is 994.

That football multi-year APR score has twice helped the Gophers reach a bowl game without reaching six regular season wins. Their 992 score was the best among five-win teams last December, sending them to a Quick Lane Bowl victory over Bowling Green in Detroit. It played out similarly for Minnesota in 2015.

This is the 20th anniversary of when APR data was first collected by the NCAA. Scores are calculated by determining the retention and eligibility of every athlete on scholarship during the academic year.