The Gophers added defensive end Austin Booker to its 2021 class Saturday.

The 6-5, 235-pound player from Center Grove High School in Greenwood, Ind., announced his decision on Twitter. He is a three-star recruit, per 247Sports.com.

There are now 18 members of the 2021 class, ranking third in the Big Ten Conference and ninth in the nation, according to 247Sports.com rankings.