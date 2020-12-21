Looking ahead

The Gophers' next game will be in the 2021 season.

Sept. 2 (Thu.) vs. Ohio State

Sept. 11 vs. Miami (Ohio)

Sept. 18 at Colorado

Sept. 25 vs. Bowling Green

Oct. 2 at Purdue

Oct. 9 vs. Wisconsin

Oct. 23 at Northwestern

Oct. 30 vs. Maryland

Nov. 6 vs. Illinois

Nov. 13 at Iowa

Nov. 20 at Indiana

Nov. 26 (Fri.) vs. Nebraska