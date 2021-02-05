The Big Ten announced a revised 2021 football schedule Friday, but the Gophers' slate didn't change much, other than the date of their border battle with Wisconsin.

Minnesota is still scheduled to open against Ohio State on Thursday, Sept. 2, at TCF Bank Stadium. The Gophers will play the same nine Big Ten opponents, as originally scheduled.

The most notable change comes with the regular season finale. The Gophers were slated to play Nebraska on Black Friday at TCF Bank Stadium.

Instead, the Gophers will finish with Wisconsin on Saturday, Nov. 27, and face Nebraska on Oct. 16.

Iowa and Nebraska will play on Black Friday, as they have in recent years.

Here's the updated Gophers schedule:

Sept. 2 vs. Ohio State

Sept. 11 vs. Miami (Ohio)

Sept. 18 at Colorado

Sept. 25 vs. Bowling Green

Oct. 2 at Purdue

Oct. 16 vs. Nebraska

Oct. 23 vs. Maryland

Oct. 30 at Northwestern

Nov. 6 vs. Illinois

Nov. 13 at Iowa

Nov. 20 at Indiana

Nov. 27 vs. Wisconsin