The Gophers announced Monday night that they have fired men's basketball coach Richard Pitino after eight seasons.

Pitino interviewed for the New Mexico job on Saturday and emerged as finalist, sources told the Star Tribune.

Pitino's contract included a $1.75 million buyout if he were fired, but it's unclear how much of that the Gophers will have to pay based on their announcement that they have "parted ways" with Pitino.

"I recently met with Richard and told him that we were moving in a different direction," Gophers AD Mark Coyle said in a statement. "Richard is a tremendous person and coach, and I want to thank him, Jill and their family for their commitment to Minnesota. We wish them well in their next endeavor."

Coyle added:

"Decisions like this are never easy, but after evaluating this season and the previous eight years of our program under Richard, it is clear to me that new leadership is needed. We have one of the best practice facilities in the nation, a historic competition venue and a state that produces top-caliber talent. This is an extremely attractive job, and we will immediately start a nationwide search for our next head coach."

Minnesota head coach Richard Pitino disputed a call in the second half. ] ANTHONY SOUFFLE • anthony.souffle@startribune.com The University of Minnesota Gophers men’s basketball team played the Rutgers Scarlet Knights in an NCAA basketball game Saturday, March 6, 2021 at Williams Arena in Minneapolis.

The front-runner to replace Pitino, based on early speculation, is San Diego State coach Brian Dutcher, former Gophers coach Jim Dutcher's son and a U graduate.

Other potential candidates include Utah State coach Craig Smith, Arkansas coach Eric Musselman, Colorado State coach Niko Medved, Cleveland State coach Dennis Gates, Loyola-Chicago coach Porter Moser and former Timberwolves coach Ryan Saunders.

The Gophers remained in a holding pattern most of the day Monday, as several other schools announced coaching changes. Indiana fired coach Archie Miller, announcing it would use private donations to help pay the $10.35 million buyout. DePaul fired Dave Leitao. Penn State hired Purdue assistant Micah Shrewsberry.

Coyle was in Indianapolis for the Big Ten tournament last week, but it was unclear if he met with Pitino after the Gophers' season ended Thursday with a loss to Ohio State. Minnesota finished 14-15 and had its seventh losing Big Ten season in Pitino's eight years.

Pitino, 38, had an annual salary of $2.46 million with three years left on his contract through 2023-24. He would've gotten a $400,000 retention bonus after April 30.

In his contract, it states that to collect his buyout, he would've had to lessen the university's payment obligations to obtain comparable employment in timely fashion.

The New Mexico opening came after what it called a mutual parting with Paul Wier, who had former Pitino assistant Dan McHale on his coaching staff.

Hired after one season at Florida International, Pitino went 141-123 at Minnesota, including 54-96 in the Big Ten, and took the program to the NCAA tournament in 2017 and 2019.

This coaching change comes after Coyle and Pitino agreed to a two-year extension in May 2019 after the Gophers won their first NCAA tournament game in six years that March by beating Louisville in the first round.

The Gophers opened the season projected to finish near the bottom of the Big Ten. Only starting guards Marcus Carr and Gabe Kalscheur returned from a 15-16 team, but Pitino had NCAA tournament hopes after landing coveted transfers Liam Robbins, Both Gach and Brandon Johnson.

Carr and Robbins led the Gophers to five ranked wins at home, including over Michigan, Iowa and Ohio State. But they collapsed in February after injuries to Kalscheur (broken finger) and Robbins (ankle sprain), which included finishing as the only winless Big Ten team on the road at 0-10 in the regular season.

Minnesota finished 6-14 in conference play. The U had just one winning Big Ten regular season record in Pitino's eight seasons at 11-7 in 2016-17. The Gophers were 25-51 in league play in the last four seasons.

Four years ago, Pitino was named the Big Ten Coach of the Year after putting together the biggest turnaround in team history going from eight to 24 wins and his first NCAA tourney appearance.

The son of Hall of Famer and former Louisville coach Rick Pitino spent a few seasons previously on the hot seat and received heavy criticism from Gophers fans after going 8-23 in 2015-16, 15-17 in 2017-18 and 15-16 last season.

Pitino's job appeared to be in jeopardy last year when Minnesota threatened to miss the NCAA tournament with nine losses in 12 games from late January to early March. Still, the Gophers won their last two games vs. Nebraska in the home finale and in the first round of the Big Ten tournament vs. Northwestern. The pandemic shut down of the season kept Coyle from a decision, according to sources.

Last March after the Big Ten tourney, Coyle released a statement that Pitino would be back as Gophers coach, but it wasn't a rousing endorsement.

Richard Pitino finished his Gophers career with a 54-96 record in Big Ten play.

"Coach Pitino and I met," Coyle said in that statement. "Richard understands my high expectations for our program, which is to compete at a championship level."

The Gophers took a big hit when the school's all-time leading rebounder Jordan Murphy graduated and Amir Coffey left early for the NBA two years ago after the NCAA tournament second round appearance. Oturu's team last year appeared to underachieve with the All-America center breaking the U's 16-year NBA draft drought in November.

In recruiting, Pitino landed local standouts such as Coffey and Oturu, who became All-Big Ten players. But Pitino struck out completely in Minnesota's loaded classes in 2017, 2019 and recently 2020, which included McDonald's All-Americans Jalen Suggs (Gonzaga) and Dawson Garcia (Marquette). He signed Minnesotan Treyton Thompson in the 2021 class, but he failed to get another pair of McDonald's stars this year in Chet Holmgren (undecided) and Kendall Brown (Baylor).

Pitino replaced Tubby Smith, who was fired in his sixth season following an NCAA tournament third round loss in 2013. Coyle inherited Pitino, but he will look to make his second basketball hire with the Gophers. Coyle brought in former Gophers and Minnesota Lynx star Lindsay Whalen to replace Marlene Stollings, who left for Texas Tech after the 2017-18 season.