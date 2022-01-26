The University of Minnesota's temporary vaccine policy went into effect today and will continue until Feb. 9. Here is what Gophers sports fans need to know:
- This policy includes athletics home competitions.
- The first scheduled event with the policy in effect will be the men's basketball game against Ohio State on Thursday.
- Attendees age five and older need to show proof of COVID-19 vaccination, or a negative third-party test result, to enter.
- On-site testing will not be available.
- Minnesota's indoor mask mandate also remains in effect.
More information can be found here.
