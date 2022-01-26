The University of Minnesota's temporary vaccine policy went into effect today and will continue until Feb. 9. Here is what Gophers sports fans need to know:

This policy includes athletics home competitions.

The first scheduled event with the policy in effect will be the men's basketball game against Ohio State on Thursday.

Attendees age five and older need to show proof of COVID-19 vaccination, or a negative third-party test result, to enter.

On-site testing will not be available.

Minnesota's indoor mask mandate also remains in effect.

