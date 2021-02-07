Gophers women's basketball coach Lindsay Whalen has tried a lot of things. She has simulated halftimes during practice, talked with the team about it. More recently she has tried to alternate her rotations with the idea of keeping key players fresher.

None of it has worked.

The Gophers' inability to execute coming out of halftime cost them again in a 83-59 loss at Ohio State on Sunday afternoon.

Within nine at halftime, the Gophers got the first two points of the third quarter on Kadi Sissoko's basket.

But the 11th-ranked Buckeyes scored the next 15 points, nine of them off Gophers turnovers, quickly turning a competitive game into a rout.

It was, basically, a 10-minute third-quarter run for Ohio State (12-2 overall, 9-2 in the Big Ten Conference), which dominated the Gophers (5-9, 4-8) in almost every area. The 27-11 third quarter essentially sealed the game, putting Ohio State up 25 entering the fourth quarter.

Sissoko led the Gophers with 13 points to go with nine rebounds. But she also had six turnovers. Sara Scalia scored 12 points. Jasmine Powell finished with five points on 1-for-6 shooting. It was the first time this season she failed to score in double figures.

BOXSCORE: Ohio State 83, Gophers 59

Powell picked up two quick fouls, turned the ball over four times and did not play in the fourth quarter.

The Buckeyes got 18 points and 10 rebounds from forward Dorka Juhasz. Aaliyah patty scored 14 with 10 boards. Jacy Sheldon had 17.

Ohio State shot 45.5 percent and had six players hit at least one three-pointer. The Buckeyes scored 27 points off 25 Gophers turnovers, and outscored Minnesota 40-26 in the paint and 15-4 on fast breaks.

The Star Tribune did not travel for this game. This article was written using the livestream broadcast.