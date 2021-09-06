The Gophers volleyball team has faced three top-10 opponents this young season and lost all three.

Sunday, the 10th-ranked Gophers got a career-high 31 kills from senior Stephanie Samedy, but it wasn't enough in a 20-25, 19-25, 25-22, 23-25 loss at No. 5 Florida.

Samedy, playing about 90 minutes north of her hometown of Clermont, Fla., hit .380 and also led the Gophers (1-3) with 14 digs. After dropping the first two sets, the Gophers pulled out the third an led the fourth 23-22, but the Gators secured the final three points.

Samedy had 71 of the Gophers' 148 total attempts. The other Gophers had 18 kills and 12 errors in 77 attempts, an .078 percentage. Taylor Landfair, the Gophers' other preseason All-Big Ten selection, did not play for undisclosed reasons.

T'ara Ceasar had 19 kills to lead four Gators players in double digits. Florida (4-1) hit .306.

The Gophers opened the season with a loss to then-No. 10 Baylor on Aug. 27 and also lost their home opener to No. 1 Texas on Wednesday.

Fowles one of WNBA's 25 greatest

Lynx center Sylvia Fowles was one of 10 active players named Sunday to the WNBA's "W25," honoring the 25 greatest and most influential players in the league's 25 seasons.

Other players from the Lynx on the list include Lindsay Whalen, Maya Moore, Seimone Augustus and Katie Smith.Whalen, Moore and Augustus were all members of the Lynx's four title teams, in 2011, '13, '15 and '17. Fowles was part of the final two titles, earning WNBA Finals MVP both times.

Smith, a current Lynx assistant coach, played the first six seasons of her 15-year career with the Lynx.

U soccer routs Wyoming

Izzy Brown scored twice and Kyhah Harper and Sophia Boman also scored as the Gophers soccer team beat Wyoming 4-0 at home Sunday. The Gophers improved to 3-0-2 this season.

News services