DULUTH – After the Gophers women's hockey team had scored in the last minute to tie the score, Minnesota Duluth won 5-4 in overtime on Maggie Flaherty's goal at 2 minutes, 9 seconds on Saturday afternoon at Amsoil Arena.

The No. 6 Gophers (1-3, 1-3 WCHA) trailed 4-2 into the final period, but Abigail Boreen scored twice to tie it, at 16:22 and again at 19:29 after Minnesota had pulled its goalie for an extra attacker.

Gabby Hughes, a senior forward who played at Centennial High School, scored the first two goals for the No. 7 Bulldogs (2-2, 2-2) to put them ahead 2-1 after Taylor Heise's goal for Minnesota at 39 seconds. Elizabeth Giguere had assists on both of Hughes' goals, and three total.

"It needed to be better from us at the start of the game," said UMD coach Maura Crowell, whose team lost the series opener 3-1 after falling behind 2-0 in the first period. "I think we gave too much momentum to them in the first period."

Not in the rematch. With 19 seconds left in the opening period, Mannon McMahon's goal made it 3-1 UMD.

Midway through the second period, the Bulldogs' lead grew to 4-1 on McKenzie Hewett's goal, but Emily Oden of the Gophers scored 27 seconds later at 11:31 to close the gap to 4-2.

Lauren Bench had 18 saves for the Gophers, who had won three straight over UMD. Emma Soderberg stopped 31 shots for the Bulldogs.

