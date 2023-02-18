Jalen Pickett was one of the top players in the Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference his first three years of college basketball at Siena. He filled up the stat sheet as well as anyone in the country.

But nobody could've predicted Pickett would become the Big Ten's top guard after transferring to Penn State last season.

Second-year Nittany Lions coach Micah Shrewsberry brings his team to play the Gophers on Saturday night at Williams Arena with one of those rare transfers who is performing better after moving up from the mid-major level.

After a career-high 41 points and eight assists in Tuesday's win against Illinois, the 6-4, 210-pound Pickett ranks fourth in the Big Ten in scoring (18.1) and leads the conference in assists (7.0) per game.

The Gophers in Ben Johnson's second season are familiar with Pickett's talent, too. In the last two games in the series, Pickett combined for 42 points and 11 assists on 18-for-28 shooting from the field.

In their third meeting last season against the Gophers, Penn State won 61-50 behind Pickett's 22 points in the Big Ten tournament first round on March 9, 2022.

Pickett made Penn State look like a one-man show in the Illinois game earlier this week, but he has help this season. Fellow Nittany Lions seniors Seth Lundy (14.6 points per game), Andrew Funk (12.6) and Cam Wynter (7.4) have all led them in scoring at least twice this season.

But Pickett is the only player in Division I basketball averaging 17 points, 7 rebounds and 7 assists this season. Arguably the most intriguing matchup Saturday will be Pickett vs. Gophers junior point guard Ta'Lon Cooper, who had 10 points, seven assists and five rebounds in last weekend's 68-56 loss against Iowa at home.

The Gophers had to wait a week to play again after Wednesday's game at Michigan State was postponed following a campus shooting in East Lansing, Mich. on Monday. They'll play four games in seven days, including this Monday at Illinois.

GAME INFO

Time: 8 p.m. CT, Saturday. Where: Williams Arena. Line: Gophers 8 1/2-point underdogs. Series: Gophers lead the series 30-14, but they suffered a 60-51 loss in the Big Ten tournament first round last season. TV: BTN. Online/Live video: BTN-Plus. Radio: 100.3-FM

PROJECTED STARTERS

MINNESOTA GOPHERS (7-16,

1-12 BIG TEN)

Pos.-Player Ht. Yr. PPG

G – Ta'Lon Cooper 6-4 195 Jr. 10.5

G – Jaden Henley 6-7 200 Fr. 4.2

F – Jamison Battle 6-7 220 Jr. 12.4

F – Joshua Ola-Joseph 6-7 215 Fr. 7.5

F – Pharrel Payne 6-9 255 Fr. 7.2

Key reserves – Taurus Samuels, G, 6-1,

Sr., 2.8 ppg; Treyton Thompson, C, 7-0, So., 2.2 ppg; Will Ramberg, F, 6-5, Jr., 1.8 ppg.

Coach: Ben Johnson 20-33 (2nd season)

Notable: The Gophers are likely to be without leading scorer and rebounder Dawson Garcia (bone bruise) for the sixth straight game Saturday. Johnson also said freshman guard Braeden Carrington (leg) is questionable to return after missing the last eight games. Jamison Battle, who missed the first four games this season after foot surgery, played a few games last month with a lingering back injury suffered in Jan. 16 loss vs. Illinois. Battle, who averages 12 points per game, had consecutive 20-point performances for the first time this season in losses to Indiana and Northwestern in late January, but he was held to 14 points combined on 6-for-19 shooting from the field in the last two games. … The Gophers announced earlier this season that 6-8 freshman forward Kadyn Betts will redshirt after reclassifying and joining the team early from high school. Betts, a Colorado native, will be part of a highly touted 2023 recruiting class that was signed Nov. 9, which also features five-star California center Dennis Evans III and four-star Illinois guard Cameron Christie. The Gophers have dropped four of the last five games against Penn State after five straight victories in the series from 2017-20. Their last win against the Nittany Lions was 76-70 on Feb. 12, 2022 at home.

PENN STATE NITTANY LIONS (15-11, 6-9)

Pos.-Player Ht. Yr. PPG

G – Camren Wyner 6-2 Sr. 7.4

G – Jalen Pickett 6-4 Sr. 18.1

G – Andrew Funk 6-5 Sr. 12.6

F – Seth Lundy 6-6 Sr. 14.6

F – Kebba Njie 6-10 Fr. 3.3

Reserves – Myles Dread, G, 6-4, Sr., 6.0 ppg; Caleb Dorsey, F, 6-7, Jr., 2.3 ppg; Evan Mahaffey, 6-6, Fr., 3.2 ppg. Kanye Clary, G, 5-11, Fr., 3.4 ppg; Michael Henn, F, 6-8, Sr., 3.1 ppg; Dallion Johnson, G, 6-3, Jr., 2.2 ppg.

Coach: Micah Shrewsberry 29-28 (2nd season)

Notable: The Nittany Lions were picked to finish 11th in the Big Ten preseason media day poll in October. And that's exactly where they are entering Saturday's matchup at the Barn. Penn State was a popular sleeper pick to move up in Big Ten pecking order this season, but a recent four-game losing streak dropped it several games below .500 in league play. Shrewsberry's team isn't out of NCAA tournament contention yet, but it will have to stack some wins in a row after Tuesday's 93-81 win vs. Illinois. Last season, the Nittany Lions and Gophers played twice during a five-day span after an earlier game was postpone due to COVID-19. The last regular season matchup was a 67-46 win in State College.

Fuller's score prediction: Penn State 66, Gophers 58.