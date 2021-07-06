Eric Curry's playing days were finished. He was ready to work for the Gophers men's basketball team as a graduate assistant this fall.

But after a change of heart, Curry announced Tuesday on Instagram that he will return to play a sixth season for the Gophers. His coaching career can wait.

"Let's have one last dance, Gopher fans," Curry wrote on Instagram.

Curry has played three seasons with the Gophers and missed two with knee injuries. He went to new Gophers coach Ben Johnson with the idea of playing another season just last Friday. After the holiday weekend, the team was ready to make it official.

Curry will get another chance to play with his best friend, Payton Willis, who transferred back to Minnesota from the College of Charleston.

Curry averaged 3.7 points and 3.1 rebounds per game last season. He was mostly in a reserve role behind former center Liam Robbins but started eight games.