Randy Johnson's Three-and-Out

A look around college football each week

Bowl projections for Gophers: A way-too-early look at where the U, if eligible, might land

Music City Bowl, Nashville

The Gophers first must reach six wins – no guarantee for a team that lost to Bowling Green – and a trip to Nashville on Dec. 30 could be in the mix if they finish with eight or nine wins. This is as Big Ten vs. SEC matchup, and the Gophers played in this game three times from 2002-05.

Guaranteed Rate Bowl, Phoenix

A trip to the desert to play a Big 12 team in the Arizona Diamondbacks stadium on Dec. 28 could be in the works if the Gophers finish with around seven or eight wins. Minnesota played in this game three times from 2006-09 when it was at Sun Devil Stadium, most notably the 44-41 OT loss to Texas Tech in 2006.

Las Vegas Bowl

If the Gophers reach nine wins, they could be candidates to face a Pac-12 team on Dec. 30 in Allegiant Stadium, home of the Las Vegas Raiders. A trip to Sin City in late December would be awfully attractive to Minnesotans.