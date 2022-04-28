Shelby Frank, a sophomore from Grand Forks, N.D., was named the Big Ten field athlete of the week on Wednesday for the third time this year — once indoors, twice outdoors.

Frank set a program record with a toss of 190 feet, 3 inches to win the discus last Saturday in the LSU Alumni Gold track and field meet in Baton Rouge, La.

Her throw, which measured 58 meters, is the fifth longest in the nation this year, and broke Agnes Esser's program record of 57.98 meters set in 2018.

Many of the Gophers top track and field athletes will be competing next in the Drake Relays, starting Friday in Des Moines, Iowa.

Etc.

• The Gophers women's tennis team (17-9, 5-6 conference) is the eighth seed in the Big Ten Championship and will meet ninth seed Penn State (11-12, 5-6) at 3 p.m. Thursday in a second-round match in Iowa City. Minnesota, which is on a three-match winning streak, beat the Nittany Lions 4-2 on April 17 at the Baseline Tennis Center.

• Gophers soccer player McKenna Buisman, a senior forward/midfielder and Mankato West graduate, was named the All-American Strength and Conditioning Athlete of the Year. She started all 16 games for the Gophers last fall and had four goals and one assist. "I am so grateful for this award," she tweeted, "and truly owe it all to the incredible support system I have in the @GopherSoccer program!"

• The Gophers beat St. Thomas 9-0 at Siebert Field in nonconference baseball. Brett Bateman and Boston Merila each went 3-for-4 for Minnesota (12-27).