For the second consecutive day, a Gophers defensive lineman has entered his name in the transfer portal, a source with knowledge of the situation told the Star Tribune. On Monday, redshirt sophomore tackle Rashad Cheney Jr. joined end MJ Anderson, who opted to transfer on Sunday.

Cheney, 6-2 and 290 pounds, has played in six games this season, collecting three tackles, including one in the Gophers 35-14 victory at Indiana on Saturday. Cheney played in four games and made six tackles as a freshman in 2020 after redshirting in 2019.

A three-star recruit out of Cedar Grove High School in Ellendale, Ga., in 2019, Cheney originally committed to Georgia in 2017 before switching his pledge to Alabama in April of 2018. He decommitted from the Crimson Tide in October of 2018 before visiting the Gophers that December and signing his letter-of-intent on early signing day.

With the transfer portal offering players the freedom to leave a program without sitting out a season, movement has become more common in college football, especially with those looking for more playing time. Cheney is the fourth Gophers player to enter their name in the portal, joining offensive guard Curtis Dunlap Jr., running back Cam Wiley and Anderson. Each of those players were in rotational or reserve roles.

"College football's changing,'' Gophers coach P.J. Fleck said Monday. "I said at the beginning of the year that you're going to see more and more people enter the portal throughout the country at different times when they feel it's appropriate. I don't talk about specific guys when they enter the portal, but I wish them all the best.''

With Cheney and Anderson no longer available, the Gophers will turn to youth to fill spots on the defensive line. Among those in play are freshmen Jah Joyner, Austin Booker, Luther McCoy, Jalen Logan-Redding, Danny Striggow, Deven Eastern and Jacob Shuster.

"We've recruited a lot of depth, and now we get a chance to play those guys,'' Fleck said.