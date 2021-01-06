Gophers defensive tackle Noah Hickcox announced Tuesday his intent to transfer.
The redshirt junior had played in 26 games throughout his Gophers career, totaling seven tackles. The former three-star recruit out of Illinois has two years of eligibility left, thanks to the NCAA's extension because of COVID-19.
"After a lot of soul-searching and prayer, I have decided to enter the transfer portal," Hickcox wrote on Twitter. "... I am grateful to the U of M for the memories made with my brothers and the help of my coaches."
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Sports
Sports
The Latest: Patriot League postpones 2 men's hoops games
The Latest on the effects of the coronavirus outbreak on sports around the world:
Sports
Buckeyes' Sermon breaks out ahead of national title game
During the first four games of Ohio State's pandemic-shortened season, transfer running back Trey Sermon was easy to overlook on a team full of big names and future NFL draft picks.
Gophers Football
Gophers defensive tackle Noah Hickcox to transfer
The lineman played in 26 games totaling seven tackles during his Gophers career.
Local
Walz loosens virus rules for bars, restaurants, other venues
Minnesota bars and restaurants can resume limited indoor service starting Monday, Gov. Tim Walz announced Wednesday as he also loosened up coronavirus restrictions on youth sports, gyms, entertainment venues and churches.
Sports
Stefanski: 'We've got to find a way' despite COVID-19 issues
Browns coach Kevin Stefanski doesn't know how he contracted COVID-19, and he's not going to let the virus stop him from preparing his team for the playoffs.