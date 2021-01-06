Gophers defensive tackle Noah Hickcox announced Tuesday his intent to transfer.

The redshirt junior had played in 26 games throughout his Gophers career, totaling seven tackles. The former three-star recruit out of Illinois has two years of eligibility left, thanks to the NCAA's extension because of COVID-19.

"After a lot of soul-searching and prayer, I have decided to enter the transfer portal," Hickcox wrote on Twitter. "... I am grateful to the U of M for the memories made with my brothers and the help of my coaches."