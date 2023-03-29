Trey Bixby, a Gophers defensive lineman who spent the 2022 season as a redshirt, has retired from football because of medical reasons, a source with knowledge of the situation told the Star Tribune.

Bixby, a four-star recruit and the top-rated player in the Gophers' 2022 class, had not participated with the team in spring practices.

Bixby, 6-4 and 250 pounds, spent his sophomore and junior years at St. Edward High School in Lakewood, Ohio, but developed a medical condition that caused an allergic reaction when his body temperature rose. The condition caused Bixby to lose weight, limited his ability to exercise and forced him miss his junior season of football.

He transferred to Eden Prairie High School in 2021 but was limited to four games with the Eagles that season while recovering from the condition and suffering a high ankle sprain. Gophers coach P.J. Fleck honored the scholarship offer he gave Bixby in 2020, and Bixby signed with team in December 2021.