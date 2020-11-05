The Gophers' struggling defense qill be without defensive coordinator Joe Rossi at Illinois this Saturday after the coach tested positive for COVID-19.

The program announced Thursday that Rossi had his first positive test this week while undergoing the rapid-results daily testing per Big Ten policy. A following PCR test confirmed, and Rossi has been isolating at home and working remotely since, per the athletic department's release.

He is the only coach on staff with a positive test at this point. Without him, Joe Harasymiak will step in as defensive coordinator. Harasymiak is already the co-DC while helming the defensive backs and safeties.

Rossi's defense allowed 675 yards at Maryland last weekend and is a big reason why the team is currently 0-2.

On Monday, the athletics department announced via its website an overall testing update for the month of October, with 62 positive results from 6,257 tests. Since the department began testing in June, there have been 160 positives from 9,846 tests. The department does not specify athletes from staff members or by sport.

There was a large jump in the number of tests from 2,183 in September, largely because the Big Ten's daily testing protocol for the football season went into effect.