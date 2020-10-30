Gophers cornerback Benny Sapp III has entered the NCAA transfer portal.
The Eden Prairie native announced his decision Thursday on Twitter, writing he is open to recruitment. He is a former three-star recruit.
Sapp played in all 13 games as a freshman and appeared in 11 as a sophomore. The son of former Vikings player Benjamin Sapp II mostly contributed to the Gophers special teams. He did not play in this past Saturday's 49-24 loss to Michigan.
