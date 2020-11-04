Dreadful defense

The Football Bowl Subdivision (FBS) has 103 teams. Here’s where the Gophers defense ranks:

Scoring defense: 102nd (47.0 points allowed per game)

Total defense: 102nd (578.0 yards per game)

Rushing defense: 100th (268.5 yards per game)

Passing defense: 94th (309.5 yards per game)

Yards allowed per play: 103rd (9.48)