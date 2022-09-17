Among the hopes for the Gophers football team in the three-game nonconference season was to get the offense — especially the passing game — rolling again, continue the stingy defensive ways it established in 2021 and emerge in good health entering Big Ten play.

On a sunny Saturday afternoon at Huntington Bank Stadium, the Gophers checked two of those boxes by routing Colorado 49-7 to complete a non-league schedule in which they outscored opponents 149-17 and outgained them 1,684-512.

However, a knee injury to top wide receiver Chris Autman-Bell cast a shadow on the day. Autman-Bell hit his right knee hard into the turf while trying to catch a pass late in the second quarter. He was tended to on the field, then assisted off it by training staff. He immediately was taken to the medical tent and did not return to the game.

There was no word on the severity of Autman-Bell's injury. In his postgame news conference, coach P.J. Fleck said Autman-Bell had been taken to a hospital for further evaluation but did not provide any other details.

"He means a lot to this program," Fleck said.

Autman-Bell's injury came on a banner day for another sixth-year senior, running back Mohamed Ibrahim, who rushed 23 times for 202 yards and three touchdowns. In the process, he tied Darrell Thompson's program record of 40 career rushing TDs and passed Marion Barber III for fifth place on the school's career rushing mark with 3,729 yards.

Meanwhile, Tanner Morgan completed 11 of 16 passes for 157 yards and three TDs with an interception, and the Gophers defense posted its second shutout of the season, holding the Buffaloes to 39 total yards in the first half. The Gophers finished with 500 total yards, their second game in a row with 500 or more.

"We just went out there and executed the game plan,'' Gophers linebacker Mariano Sori-Marin said in a postgame interview on KFXN-FM.

Until Autman-Bell's injury, almost everything was going right for the Gophers, who dominated their third consecutive opponent as they prepare for next Saturday's Big Ten opener at No. 11 Michigan State.

Ibrahim started the game off with a powerful 19-yard run in which he bulled over a Buffaloes defender. Morgan found Brevyn Spann-Ford for a 13-yard gain to the Buffaloes 43, then hit Autman-Bell on a slant for a 15-yard gain. Ibrahim's 9-yard run on third-and-3 moved the ball to the Colorado 12, and he finished it with a pair of 5-yard runs, the last for the opening touchdown and a 7-0 lead.

Minnesota's defense came knocking right away with cornerback Terell Smith blitzing, hitting Colorado quarterback J.T. Shrout and forcing a fumble that Gophers defensive lineman Jalen Logan-Redding recovered at the 11. Two plays later, Ibrahim scored on a 2-yard run for a 14-0 Gophers lead with 8:44 left in the first quarter.

On Minnesota's next possession, Colorado (0-3) had the Gophers backed up at their 11 and facing third-and-21, but on a draw play, Ibrahim cut to the right and tip-toed his way down the sideline for a 34-yard gain. The Gophers moved to the 20, but the drive ended when safety Isaiah Lewis intercepted a Morgan pass intended for Spann-Ford, who bobbled the ball, enabling Lewis to grab it.

The Gophers defense made sure Colorado couldn't gain momentum from the turnover. Justin Walley's third-down pass breakup forced a Buffaloes punt, and Ashton Logan's shanked effort rolled dead at the Minnesota 43.

The Gophers stretched the lead to 21-0 with 9:08 left in the second quarter on an 18-yard run by Ibrahim that looked like a rugby scrum, with tight end Nick Kallerup and wide receivers Dylan Wright and Mike Brown-Stephens helping drag the running back into the end zone. The rushing TD was the 40th of Ibrahim's career, tying him with Thompson for the program record.

A 24-yard punt by the Gophers gave Colorado possession at the Minnesota 49, and Deion Smith's 18-yard run moved the Buffalos to the 30. But Danny Striggow's second-down sack of Smith pushed the Buffaloes back to their 39, and the Gophers forced a punt.

Pinned at their 7 after a loss of 2 yards, the Gophers went to Ibrahim, who sprinted down the sideline for a 32-yard gain. Five plays later, Autman-Bell got behind the Buffaloes defense, and Morgan hit him in stride for a 39-yard TD connection for a 28-0 lead with 1:37 left in the first half.

Minnesota's defense hounded QB Brendon Lewis into a three-and-out, and the Gophers offense took over at its 47 with 1:05 left in the half.

Autman-Bell was injured on the third play of a hurry-up drive that extended Minnesota's lead to 35-0. After a couple of Morgan-to-Spann-Ford hookups moved the ball to the 28, Potts gained 12 to the 16. Morgan spiked the ball with 13 seconds left, and on the next play, Wright made a spectacular catch in the corner of the end zone for a 16-yard TD with 8 seconds left.

The Gophers increased the lead to 42-0 with 3:46 left in the third quarter when Clay Geary made a great catch for an 8-yard TD connection with Morgan. Bryce Williams had a 22-yard TD run to make it 49-0 with 14:14 left in the fourth quarter.

Colorado avoided a shutout when Shrout found Austin Smith for a 4-yard TD pass with 8:55 left in the fourth quarter.