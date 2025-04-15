Orono combo guard Nolan Groves committed to Yale as a junior last year, but he wasn’t a high major prospect at the time.
“I kind of grew into one,” said the 6-5 senior.
Groves, the 2025 Gatorade Player of the Year in Minnesota, recently reopened his recruitment and on Monday, received offers from the Gophers, Wisconsin and Texas Tech.
In his last high school game, Groves scored 29 points in an 87-85 win against Totino-Grace in the Class 3A state tournament third place game. Senior forward Brady Wooley, who also had 29 points, committed to Yale and reclassified to the 2026 class, but they won’t be playing together in college.
“It’s been a childhood dream of mine to play at the high major level,” Groves told the Star Tribune. “It was a really tough decision to make [decommitting from Yale], but I had to do what was right for me.”
Groves, who led the state with 34.2 points per game this past season, was excited to talk to new Gophers coach Niko Medved and is hoping to take an unofficial visit with the U possibly early next week.
“Niko Medved definitely sees me as a high major prospect,” Groves said. “I’ve called him a few times in the last few days. Got to talk to him on the phone. I’m a big fan of his. I like what he does. I had a good first impression on him. Obviously growing up in Minnesota, there’s a hometown pull to the Gophers, so that’s pretty cool, too.”
But Texas Tech coach Grant McCasland, who went to the Elite Eight this year, will get the first visit from Groves this spring.