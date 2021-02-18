The Gophers men's basketball team will be without co-captain and starting guard Gabe Kalscheur on Wednesday night at Indiana and indefinitely because of a broken hand.

Kalscheur, who injured his right-shooting hand in Tuesday's practice, had previously never missed a game in his career with 88 consecutive starts back to his freshman year in 2018-19.

The 6-4 junior and former DeLaSalle standout averaged 9.2 points, 2.9 rebounds and 1.8 assists in 30.7 minutes this season, but his work ethic, constant effort and leadership earned him respect from his teammates.

"He brings way more than being able to knock down shots for the team," Gophers leading scorer and point guard Marcus Carr said recently. "That's why he's out there so much, because he makes so many plays that contributes to winning."

Kalscheur's three-point shooting accuracy declined from his freshman year from 41.0% to 24.5%. Yet, he remained one of the top perimeter defenders in the Big Ten. He also posted career-highs in free throws made (2.3), free throws attempted per game (2.7) and free throw percentage (86.0).

In last week's 71-68 win against No. 24 Purdue, Kalscheur had a breakout game with 16 points on 4-for-7 shooting from three-point range, also tying his career-high with eight rebounds.

In Sunday's loss at Maryland, Kalscheur encouraged his younger teammates to lead a late comeback attempt. The Gophers put together a 15-0 run led by three-pointers from freshman Jamal Mashburn Jr. and sophomores Tre' Williams and Isaiah Ihnen.

All three of them will be relied on more now as outside shooting threats without Kalscheur in the lineup.

"They have a chip on their shoulder that they belong here," Kalscheur said last week. "Seeing Jamal, Isaiah and Tre step up was big."

The injury to Kalscheur comes at difficult time when the Gophers are trying to make a final push to reach the NCAA tournament. Starting center Liam Robbins was dealing with an ankle injury, but he is expected to play against the Hoosiers.

Robbins was hobbled in Sunday's 72-59 loss at Maryland and limited to a season-low two points in 18 minutes.