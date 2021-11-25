GOPHERS WOMEN'S GAMEDAY

3 p.m. vs. Bradley • BTN+, 96.7 FM

Gophers update: The Gophers (4-3) are coming off an 88-69 loss to Oklahoma on Monday in the Battle 4 Atlantis tournament in the Bahamas. The Gophers went 1-2 in the three-day tournament, including a loss to UConn and a win against Syracuse. ... This is the first of four consecutive home games for the Gophers, who are 2-1 at home this season. ... Guards Sara Scalia (13.7 points per game) and Deja Winters (12.6 points per game) lead the Gophers in scoring. Scalia and Winters have each made 18 three-point field goals. Forward Kadi Sissoko is averaging 12.3 points and 7.1 rebounds per game.

Bradley update: The Braves (3-1) are coming off an 80-59 loss at Northern Illinois on Monday. ... G Gabi Haack, a fifth-year senior from Elk River, scored 27 points on Monday and became the Missouri Valley Conference's leader in career three-point field goals. Haack, a three-time All-Missouri Valley Conference selection, is averaging 18.3 points per game and shooting 59% (16-for-27) from three-point range and became the Braves' all-time leading scorer when Bradley beat Wisconsin 64-57 last Friday. ... Sierra Morrow, a 6-1 junior from Minneapolis Edison, is averaging 8.5 points and 6.3 rebounds per game. ... Tete Danso, a sophomore from Simley, has appeared in all four games.

Numbers: The teams are meeting for the first time since the 2011-12 season. The teams have met five times. The Gophers have won all three games at Williams Arena, while Bradley has won both meetings in Peoria.