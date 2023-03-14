Gophers women's hockey coach Brad Frost, whose team advanced to the NCAA Frozen Four on Friday and Sunday in Duluth, was named one of seven finalists for Division I Coach of the Year by the American Hockey Coaches Association on Monday.

Frost, who has guided the Gophers to a 30-5-3 record, will coach in his 10th Frozen Four when Minnesota faces Wisconsin at 6 p.m. Friday at Amsoil Arena. The Gophers defeated Minnesota Duluth 3-0 on Saturday in the Minneapolis Regional final to advance. They also won the WCHA Final Faceoff title, beating Wisconsin and defending national champion Ohio State.

Frost has been a finalist for the award 10 times, winning it in 2013 and '14.

The other finalists are Mark Bolding of Yale, Dave Flint of Northeastern, Brian Idalski of St. Cloud State, Mark Johnson of Wisconsin, Jeff Kampersal of Penn State, Nadine Muzerall of Ohio State and Tara Watchorn of Stonehill.

RANDY JOHNSON

Gophers will have 10 at Pro Day

Ten Gophers football players will participate in the team's annual Pro Day on Wednesday at the team's indoor facility. The event is not open to the public.

Participating in the event will be guards Chuck Filiaga and Axel Ruschmeyer, defensive backs Jordan Howden and Terell Smith, running back Mohamed Ibrahim, quarterback Tanner Morgan, defensive end Thomas Rush, center John Michael Schmitz, linebacker Mariano Sori-Marin and kicker Matthew Trickett.

RANDY JOHNSON

Five more additions

The Lynx, who will name the top 25 players in team history in March as a nod to their 25th anniversary season, announced this week's addition of five players.

They are center Janel McCarville, who was on the 2013 WNBA championship team; forward Damiris Dantas, who is entering her seventh season with the Lynx; guard Tonya Edwards, who was a 1999 All-Star; forward Kayla McBride, who is entering her third season in Minnesota; and guard Renee Montgomery, who played on two WNBA title teams.

The 25 players will be recognized during the weekend of June 9-11, when Sylvia Fowles has her jersey retired. The five players chosen last week were Nicky Anosike, Devereaux Peters, Odyssey Sims, Charde Houston and Crystal Dangerfield.

Drevlow wins in Alaska

Sydney Drevlow, a sophomore at Hopkins High School, skied in the 18U class and won the 7.5-kilometer race at the U.S. Juniors Nordic championships in Fairbanks, Alaska on Monday. Her time was 26:25.6.

Drevlow's time was second overall in the 20U, 18U and 16U classes, with Lena Poduska of Jackson Holte, Wyo., winning 16U in 26:06.6.

Drevlow's brother Logan, an eighth-grader, was second in boys 16-under at 23:26.1.