The Big Ten on Tuesday announced its all-conference teams for defense and special teams, along with some individual awards. Gophers defensive end Boye Mafe, who led the team with six sacks and nine tackles for loss, was named to the All-Big Ten second team by media members and to the third team by the coaches' vote.

Gophers receiving honorable mention from media members were linebackers Jack Gibbens and Mariano Sori-Marin, safety Tyler Nubin and defensive end Esezi Otomewo. Sori-Marin and Otomewo received honorable mention from the coaches, while quarterback Tanner Morgan was the team's Sportsmanship Award winner from the coaches.

The Big Ten will announce its all-conference offensive teams and honors on Wednesday.

Big Ten individual award winners for defense, special teams

Defensive player of the year: Aidan Hutchinson, DE, Michigan

Defensive lineman of the year: Hutchinson

Linebacker of the year: Leo Chenal, Wisconsin

Defensive back of the year: Riley Moss, Iowa

Kicker of the year: Jake Moody, Michigan.

Punter of the year: Jordan Stout, Penn State

Return specialist of the year: Charlie Jones, Iowa

Coach of the year (both media and coaches votes): Mel Tucker, Michigan State

Humanitarian Award: Malcom Jenkins, former Ohio State player

Leadership Award: Pat Richter, former Wisconsin player and athletic director