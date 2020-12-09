GAME RECAP
IMPACT PLAYER
Marcus Carr, Gophers
The junior point guard scored 20 of his 22 points in the second half and overtime. He finished shooting 7-for-20 from the field and 7-for-8 from the foul line, and he also had six assists.
BY THE NUMBERS
52-37Gophers deficit against Boston College with 14 minutes left in the second half.
16-0 Gophers' second-half run to take the lead.
52 Combined points for Carr, Liam Robbins and Both Gach, who also had 22 rebounds together.
24 Minnesota bench points, including 10 from freshman Jamal Mashburn Jr.
MARCUS FULLER
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Sports
Sports
Vincent Davis rushes for 247 yards, Pitt beats Ga Tech 34-20
Vincent Davis knew on the very first play it was going to be a very good night.
Wolves
Wolves' Beasley connecting with teammates on the court
The Wolves guard, who signed a four-year, $60 million deal in the offseason, has been picking his teammates' brains.
Sports
No. 24 San Diego State beats No. 23 Arizona State 80-68
Jordan Schakel scored 25 points, Nathan Mensah had 17 points and 15 rebounds, and No. 24 San Diego State dominated inside to beat No. 23 Arizona State 80-68 Thursday night.
Vikings
Souhan: Zimmer's Vikings defense faces toughest test of hot streak in Brady
In the first six games, the Vikings allowed 300-yard passing games four times. In their past six they have allowed zero but Tom Brady will provide a different kind of challenge to the Vikings' remade defense.
Sports
Akers runs wild, Newton benched as Rams rout Patriots 24-3
With rookie Cam Akers running wild for the Rams and his defensive teammates thoroughly stifling the Patriots, Los Angeles got a tiny measure of payback for its Super Bowl embarrassment two years ago.