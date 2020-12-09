GAME RECAP

IMPACT PLAYER

Marcus Carr, Gophers

The junior point guard scored 20 of his 22 points in the second half and overtime. He finished shooting 7-for-20 from the field and 7-for-8 from the foul line, and he also had six assists.

BY THE NUMBERS

52-37Gophers deficit against Boston College with 14 minutes left in the second half.

16-0 Gophers' second-half run to take the lead.

52 Combined points for Carr, Liam Robbins and Both Gach, who also had 22 rebounds together.

24 Minnesota bench points, including 10 from freshman Jamal Mashburn Jr.

MARCUS FULLER