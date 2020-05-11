Two months after the season abruptly ended, the Big Ten announced its postseason on Monday, and the Gophers’ Bob Motzko was named conference coach of the year as selected by a panel of coaches and media.

Motzko, in his second year as Gophers coach, led Minnesota to a 16-14-7 overall record and 9-8-7-4 conference mark, good for a second-place tie. The Gophers defeated Notre Dame in three games in the first round of the Big Ten tournament and were to face Penn State in the semifinals before the season was canceled on March 12 because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The Gophers had 11 newcomers, including nine players in regular roles, in 2019-20, and Motzko helped the team weather a difficult start. Minnesota was 5-9-4 entering the holiday break but took off in the season’s second half. Beginning with victories over Bemidji State and St. Cloud State to win the Mariucci Classic, the Gophers went on a 9-2-1, including a five-game Big Ten winning streak. Minnesota had a chance to win the conference regular-season title but went 0-2-2 in the final two weekends.

The Big Ten also announced its all-conference teams, and the Gophers did not have a player receive first- or second-team recognition. Junior forward Brannon McManus and sophomore forward Sammy Walker earned honorable mention status.

The Gophers were represented well on the all-freshman team, with forward Ben Meyers, defenseman Jackson LaCombe and goalie Jared Moe honored. Gophers senior captain Tyler Nanne was named a sportsmanship award winner.

Conference regular-season champion Penn State had the Big Ten player of the year and defensive player of the year in junior Cole Hutz. Wisconsin’s Cole Caufield was named freshman of the year, and Michigan’s Strauss Mann was goaltender of the year.

The All-Big Ten teams:

FIRST TEAM

Patrick Khodorenko, F, Michigan State

Nate Sucese, F, Penn State

Cole Caufield, F, Wisconsin

Cole Hults, D, Penn State

Wyatt Kalynuk, D, Wisconsin

Strauss Mann, G, Michigan



SECOND TEAM

Jake Slaker, F, Michigan

Tanner Laczynski, F, Ohio State

Evan Barratt, F, Penn State

Dennis Cesana, D, Michigan State

Jerad Rosburg, D, Michigan State

John Lethemon, G, Michigan State



HONORABLE MENTION

Will Lockwood, F, Michigan

Mitchell Lewandowski, F, Michigan State

Brannon McManus, F, Gophers

Sammy Walker, F, Gophers

Alex Limoges, F, Penn State

Roman Ahcan, F, Wisconsin

Nick Blankenburg, D, Michigan

Cam York, D, Michigan

Matt Hellickson, D, Notre Dame

Wyatt Ege, D, Ohio State

Gordi Myer, D, Ohio State

K’Andre Miller, D, Wisconsin

Cale Morris, G, Notre Dame

Tommy Nappier, G, Ohio State

Peyton Jones, G, Penn State



ALL-FRESHMAN TEAM

Johnny Beecher, F, Michigan

Ben Meyers, F, Gophers

Cole Caufield, F, Wisconsin

CAM YORK, D, MICHIGAN

Jackson LaCombe, D, Gophers

JARED MOE, G, Gophers



PLAYER OF THE YEAR:

Cole Hults, D, Penn State



DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR (defenseman or forward):

Cole Hults, D, Penn State



GOALTENDER OF THE YEAR:

Strauss Mann, G, Michigan



FRESHMAN OF THE YEAR:

Cole Caufield, F, Wisconsin



COACH OF THE YEAR:

Bob Motzko, Minnesota



SCORING CHAMPION:

Cole Caufield, F, Wisconsin



UNANIMOUS SELECTION IN ALL CAPS



Big Ten Sportsmanship Award Honorees

Luke Martin, Michigan; Sam Saliba, Michigan State; Tyler Nanne, Gophers; Cal Burke, Notre Dame; Gordi Myer, Ohio State; Aarne Talvitie, Penn State; Wyatt Kalynuk, Wisconsin.