A group of more than 1,000 Big Ten athletes took to The Players’ Tribune on Wednesday to call for more protection playing amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Gophers cornerback Benjamin St-Juste played a big role in this, as one of the founders of the group that penned the open letter, College Athlete Unity (CAU).

“We have started a dialogue in good faith with the Big Ten and hope that the NCAA will follow suit,” the article read. “Given the short time frame, and with our season at stake, this conversation must happen now.”

This came just hours after the Big Ten released its revised 10-game, conference-only football schedule and updated testing protocols, which require a minimum of two tests per week, one within three days of competition, for all high-risk sports.

The CAU, though, believes the plan “falls short in certain areas.” The group also admonished the NCAA for its “lack of leadership … with respect to player safety” and “laissez-faire approach” that has allowed individual schools and conferences to create their own protocols.

Here are some of the requests:

•Third-party oversight of COVID-19 testing as well as enforcement of safety measures with penalties for noncompliance and mandatory reporting of violations.

•In-season testing three days per week for anyone who comes in contact with the athletes and team personnel, including referees, trainers, medical staff and media, as well as testing within 24 hours of competition with results delivered within two hours before the competition starts.

•Objective criteria for ending seasons if outbreaks occur or the pandemic worsens.

•Automatic medical redshirts for athletes who miss any competition from a positive test or quarantine as well as preserved eligibility, scholarship and roster spot for athletes who opt out or if more than 40% of the season is unplayable because of the pandemic.

•Out-of-pocket medical expense coverage for anything related to COVID-19 and a cost-of-living stipend adjustment for increased personal expenses with limited access to facilities.

