Gophers men's basketball coach Ben Johnson added walk-ons Jackson Purcell from Eastview and Joey Kern from Division III Johns Hopkins on Wednesday.

Purcell, a 6-foot-5 incoming freshman, was an all-conference player at Eastview last season averaging 13 points per game through 11 games before suffering an injury. The Lightning won the South Suburban League and finished 17-3.

Kern, a 6-1 senior graduate transfer, averaged 8.7 points, 3.1 rebounds, 2.1 assists and 1.5 steals and shot 39.6% from three-point range in 2019-20. The 2020-21 season was canceled for Johns Hopkins during the pandemic. Kern ranks seventh in school history in career three-pointers (167) and sixth in three-point attempts (422).

The Gophers have 10 scholarship players currently for the 2021-22 season, but they're looking to add more size and depth in the frontcourt.