Gophers
A lot to like with first look of U women's basketball in exhibition vs. UW-River Falls
Gophers freshmen Mara Braun and Amaya Battle impressed at Williams Arena in a 40-point victory.
Vikings
Vikings' newcomers contribute in win over Cardinals, push to 6-1 record
The Vikings won their fifth game in a row — sparked by several players not in purple a year ago, including a couple of former Cardinals — and got boosts from the rushing offense and a shut-down defense late in the game to throttle Arizona.
Vikings
Vikings-Cardinals recap: Game balls, numbers to know, what's ahead
Za'Darius Smith came up big again for the Vikings, Dalvin Cook notched his first 100-yard game and Patrick Peterson beat his former team.
High Schools
Meet the 2022 girls' soccer All-Metro teams
After consulting with coaches, the Star Tribune presents the best players in the Twin Cities area.