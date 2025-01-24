Few coaches have more experience than the Gophers’ Ben Johnson on how much the transfer portal can make or break a team’s success in today’s college basketball landscape.
Key reason Ben Johnson’s Gophers have started winning? Transfer production.
Transfers Femi Odukale, Frank Mitchell and Lu’Cye Patterson have spearheaded two straight Big Ten wins.
Coaches obviously want to hit home runs immediately on transfers. But it’s not always simply a case of whether teams hit or miss on players right away.
“Sometimes it does take time,” Johnson said. “Other years, it could happen quicker. It’s literally year-to-year. You just don’t know different guys’ timetable when they truly feel comfortable.”
The Gophers (10-9, 2-6 Big Ten) had seven new scholarship transfers on their roster this season. A few of them haven’t made the impact they expected. Some of that is because of a lack of playing time, and also injuries. Three players are making a difference in a critical stretch in conference play.
Transfers Lu’Cye Patterson, Femi Odukale and Frank Mitchell are a reason why there’s a sign of life again in the Gophers, who face No. 15 Oregon on Saturday, coming off their first two Big Ten wins of the season.
“Getting them caught up with just what we’re doing at a high level with confidence is the biggest factor,” Johnson said. “It could take one play. One circumstance. All of a sudden now they feel it and they get it. And I think all those guys are hitting their stride.”
The Gophers hit their stride last season when transfers Elijah Hawkins and Mike Mitchell Jr. adjusted to playing in the Big Ten. Hawkins, who later transferred to Texas Tech, led the nation in assists for several weeks and helped guide them to a 19-win NIT season.
A year later, Mitchell’s back and playing with Patterson, a Charlotte transfer and Minneapolis native. The pair combined for 42 points in last week’s 84-81 overtime win against Michigan.
As thrilling as Dawson Garcia’s buzzer-beater was to beat the Wolverines, Patterson’s play was significant to put the Gophers in position to get their first Big Ten win. He had 20 points combined in the second half and overtime.
“He stayed with it,” Johnson said. “He’s understanding offensively kind of where his spots are. He’s a very capable shot maker. Now there’s the confidence behind that.”
Other transfers haven’t found the same success and playing time since nonconference play, including Oregon transfer Brennan Rigsby and Texas-San Antonio transfer Trey Edmonds. Toledo transfer Tyler Cochran was running sprints in Friday’s practice, but he also hasn’t been cleared to play yet this season while recovering from foot surgery.
“It just happened,” said Frank Mitchell, who hit two critical free throws with 10 seconds left in Tuesday’s 72-67 win at Iowa. “I just came in here and it was an adjustment coming from Canisius. It comes down to the coaches. They believe in me every day.”
The Toronto native is listed at 6-8 and 260 pounds, but he was pushing 300 pounds and dealt with conditioning issues after joining the Gophers. A shoulder injury also sidelined him for two games, but his physical inside presence was a potential game changer. He ranked fourth in the country with 11.5 rebounds last season at Canisius.
“Some days I came in the gym, and I wasn’t working as hard as I should be,” said Frank Mitchell, who had eight points and six rebounds in 18 minutes against Iowa. “They get on me, so all credit goes to the coaches and the team. Keep believing me and encouraging me.”
In Minnesota’s first victory in Iowa City since 2015, Frank Mitchell started alongside Dawson Garcia in the second half and made key plays to contribute to a 17-point lead, including three of his four offensive rebounds in the game.
The second half against the Hawkeyes also was a breakout moment for Odukale.
The 6-6 New Mexico State transfer scored 14 of his season-high 18 points in the second half, to go with eight rebounds and four assists in 35 minutes. He also shot a season-best 7-for-11 from the foul line.
It was Odukale’s 24th birthday, and he delivered his best offensive game and another win. Not bad.
“It was the best way to celebrate my birthday,” Odukale said. “We were really excited coming into the game. Just with our walkthroughs and practices. We’re just ready to keep building.”
Oregon at Gophers
3 p.m., Saturday at Williams Arena
TV; radio: BTN; 100.3-FM
The Ducks (16-3, 5-3 Big Ten) were ranked as high as No. 9 nationally this season after getting nonconference wins against Texas A&M and Alabama, and they’ve turned into road warriors in Big Ten play. They have conference wins at USC, Ohio State and Penn State. They are led by 7-foot senior Nate Bittle, who averages 13.6 points and 7.7 rebounds. Sophomore guard Jackson Shelstad also averaged 21.7 points in the three conference road wins. Oregon and Minnesota last played in a home-and-home series in 2001 and 2002, splitting those games.
The Gophers women’s hockey team defeated Bemidji State 4-1, with the teams set to battle Saturday outdoors on Hockey Day in Minnesota.