Minnesota high school coaches weigh in on Gophers' search to fill men’s basketball vacancy

“There were six of us high school coaches brought in by Joel Maturi when Dan Monson got fired. Had a meeting with the same thought process as this request [bringing prominence back to the program]. My take on it then, and for this one as well, is we need to find a coach that this is his destination job. Back then I said it needed to be like Bo Ryan and suggested Greg McDermott or Tim Miles. Tubby Smith was hired for that opening. But the bottom line in today’s culture and recruiting, they need way more NIL money to compete for kids no matter who they hire. We are currently second from last in the conference with NIL money to use for players. The university and next coach need to be committed to raising more NIL money.”