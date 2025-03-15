We asked a few boys basketball coaches across Minnesota their opinion on what the University of Minnesota should look for in a new men’s basketball coach. Here are their responses:
Minnesota high school coaches weigh in on Gophers' search to fill men’s basketball vacancy
After Ben Johnson’s firing, boys basketball coaches offer opinions on what’s best moving forward.
Mark Klingsporn, Tartan
“There were six of us high school coaches brought in by Joel Maturi when Dan Monson got fired. Had a meeting with the same thought process as this request [bringing prominence back to the program]. My take on it then, and for this one as well, is we need to find a coach that this is his destination job. Back then I said it needed to be like Bo Ryan and suggested Greg McDermott or Tim Miles. Tubby Smith was hired for that opening. But the bottom line in today’s culture and recruiting, they need way more NIL money to compete for kids no matter who they hire. We are currently second from last in the conference with NIL money to use for players. The university and next coach need to be committed to raising more NIL money.”
Barry Wohler, Orono (and former Gophers player)
“I would like to see more support for the next coach. How about some NIL money? You can’t give a coach the minimum amount of NIL and lose two of your top players to Texas Tech and Texas A&M. I put as much of that on [Mark] Coyle as anybody else. If you’re going to hire a coach, support him. Ben Johnson and assistant Dave Thorson are tremendous coaches.”
Bryce Tesdahl, Minnetonka
“[Colorado State coach] Niko Medved is your first and only call. Whatever it takes to get the job done. Keep Dave Thorson on staff. Bring home a proven head coach winner that is from the great state of Minnesota!”
Damian Johnson, Benilde-St. Margaret’s (and former Gophers player)
“I just want someone that we all can rally around.”
