Gophers' projected starting lineup
G Marcus Carr, 6-2, Junior
The Toronto native set the school single season record with 207 assists.
G Gabe Kalscheur, 6-4, Junior
Last home game had 26 points and a school-record tying eight threes vs. Nebraska.
G/F Both Gach, 6-6, Junior
Had career-high 28 points and winning free throws for Utah against Colorado.
F Brandon Johnson, 6-8, senior
Grad transfer who averaged 15.4 points and 8.1 rebounds at Western Michigan.
C Liam Robbins, 7-0, Junior
All-Missouri Valley big man averaged 14 points and seven rebounds for Drake.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Sports
Twins
White Sox manager Tony La Russa charged with DUI again
Chicago White Sox manager Tony La Russa has been charged with driving under the influence again. According to the Maricopa County Justice Courts website, the…
Wolves
NBA returning on December 22 with 72-game season
The NBA and the National Basketball Players Association announced Monday night that they've struck a deal on rules for this coming season, setting the stage for what will be a frenzied few weeks before games resume.
Gophers
Experience gives No. 7 Wisconsin plenty of confidence
Wisconsin begins this pandemic-delayed season with most of the same players who created so many memorable moments during a magical stretch drive last year.The seventh-ranked…
Sports
The Latest: Virus-hit Nice closes facilities, stops training
The Latest on the effects of the coronavirus outbreak on sports around the world:___French soccer club Nice says it has shut down its training facilities…
Wolves
Bucks player Sterling Brown agrees to $750K settlement over arrest
Milwaukee Bucks guard Sterling Brown and the Milwaukee city attorney have agreed to a revised $750,000 settlement of a lawsuit Brown filed after getting taken to the ground, shocked with a Taser and arrested during an encounter with police in 2018.