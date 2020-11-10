Gophers' projected starting lineup

G Marcus Carr, 6-2, Junior

The Toronto native set the school single season record with 207 assists.

G Gabe Kalscheur, 6-4, Junior

Last home game had 26 points and a school-record tying eight threes vs. Nebraska.

G/F Both Gach, 6-6, Junior

Had career-high 28 points and winning free throws for Utah against Colorado.

F Brandon Johnson, 6-8, senior

Grad transfer who averaged 15.4 points and 8.1 rebounds at Western Michigan.

C Liam Robbins, 7-0, Junior

All-Missouri Valley big man averaged 14 points and seven rebounds for Drake.