For the second time this season, Gophers sophomore wing Mara Braun was named Monday to the Big Ten weekly honor roll.

Braun averaged 23.0 points, 4.0 rebounds and 2.5 assists per game for the Gophers (9-1 overall), who won at Kentucky and at home vs. Purdue in the conference opener last week.

Her jumper with 13.8 seconds left tied Sunday's game with Purdue, with Amaya Battle hitting two free throws with 3 seconds left for the win. Braun's steal after those two made free throws sealed the win.

Braun extended her program-record streak of consecutive made free throws to 37 before missing one Sunday. It is the fifth-longest streak in Big Ten history and the longest since 2018.

She is second in the Big Ten in scoring (19.6) and threes made per game (3.4), seventh in three-point shooting percentage (.386) and eight in steals (1.9). She had her streak of 137 minutes without a turnover end vs. Purdue.