The Bruins (19-7, 10-5) were ranked as high as 15th nationally before a four-game losing streak in Big Ten play knocked them out of the top 25. They’ve been one of the league’s hottest teams since then with eight wins in the last nine games, including 72-68 at Indiana. Tyler Bilodeau leads UCLA in scoring with 14.2 points per game. The Gophers won their last meeting 83-63 against UCLA in the NCAA tournament in 2013.