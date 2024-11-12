“I’ve learned quickly there’s very little I can control,” Johnson said on Garcia. “The biggest thing is with a groin or those types of injuries you just want to be really smart. We’ll rely on him and our [team doctor] ... Best case scenario you have to think short term and long term. We definitely want to be smart with something like that. If he can go great, that means he’s feeling good. If he can’t we’ll figure it out like we always have.”