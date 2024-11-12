Gophers coach Ben Johnson could possibly be out multiple starters and reserves for Wednesday’s home game against North Texas, including leading scorer Dawson Garcia.
Already missing Mike Mitchell Jr., Gophers might not have Dawson Garcia on Wednesday, too
Dawson Garcia is a game-time decision with a groin injury, and Mike Mitchell Jr., is expected to miss at least a couple weeks recovering from an ankle injury.
Garcia is a game-time decision after being limited this week with a groin injury. And Johnson said Tuesday that senior guard Mike Mitchell Jr., is sidelined possibly for two weeks with a bad ankle sprain suffered in Saturday’s 68-64 win against Nebraska Omaha.
Junior big man Frank Mitchell is still a game-time decision Wednesday after sitting out the first two games with a shoulder injury. Sophomore forward Kadyn Betts (heel) and senior guard Caleb Williams (mono) are also out for the North Texas game.
“We’re a little banged up,” Johnson said. “We’ve got guys who will have extended minutes and have a chance to rise up and meet a standard and find out where they’re at.”
Mike Mitchell, who had nine assists in the season opening win against Oral Roberts, landed awkwardly on his lower left leg after a contested layup in the second half Saturday against Omaha. He was helped to the locker room and didn’t return to the bench.
“The good thing is there was no break or anything significant,” Johnson on Mike Mitchell. “That thing is kind of week to week. You could say it would be four weeks, but it could really be two. It just depends on what type of healer he is. We know we won’t have him for this week and probably next week.”
Garcia and Mike Mitchell were the only returning starters for Johnson from last season’s 19-win NIT team. Mitchell was averaging a team-best 6.0 assists through two games this season.
“I’ve learned quickly there’s very little I can control,” Johnson said on Garcia. “The biggest thing is with a groin or those types of injuries you just want to be really smart. We’ll rely on him and our [team doctor] ... Best case scenario you have to think short term and long term. We definitely want to be smart with something like that. If he can go great, that means he’s feeling good. If he can’t we’ll figure it out like we always have.”
A 6-8, 260-pound Canisius transfer, Frank Mitchell started the first two exhibition games for the Gophers at center alongside Garcia. Frank Mitchell had the chance to be one of the top frontcourt newcomers in the Big Ten after averaging 11.6 rebounds last season, fourth in the nation.
Finding help without Mike Mitchell will be easier for the Gophers this season with more backcourt depth. Charlotte transfer Lu’Cye Patterson and Oregon transfer Brennan Rigsby have been starters in a three-guard lineup so far this year. Patterson, who had eight points and a team-best six assists vs. Omaha, picked up his play in the second half Saturday to contribute to the comeback win.
